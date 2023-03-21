Ratings: 9-1-1, The Voice, Bachelor Tie for Monday Win; NCIS Tops in Viewers

In the latest TV show ratings, Fox’s 9-1-1, NBC’s The Voice and ABC’s The Bachelor tied for the Monday demo win, while CBS’ NCIS led the night in total viewers — but just barely! Which Shows Should Be Renewed? Vote Now!

NBC | The Voice (with 6.3 million total viewers and a 0.6 rating) was down a tick week-to-week; read recap. Quantum Leap dipped to one of its smaller audiences thus far (1.9 million) while posting its sixth 0.3 rating out of the past eight episodes; read recap.

FOX | 9-1-1 (4.3 mil/0.6, read post mortem) ticked up in the demo.

ABC | The Bachelor (3.1 mil/0.6, read “Sex Week” recap) also was up in the demo, while The Good Doctor (3.4 mil/0.3, read recap) was steady.

CBS | The Neighborhood (5.6 mil/0.5), NCIS (6.4 mil/0.4) and Hawai’i (4.8 mil/0.3) were all steady in the demo, though the NCISeeeses both lost some eyeballs. Bob Hearts Abishola (5 mil/0.4) was down a tenth in the demo.

THE CW | All American (480K/0.1) slipped to its smallest audience since Jan. 30 and tied its demo low. Homecoming (370K/0.1) drew its smallest audience since Jan. 23.

