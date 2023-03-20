Quantum Leap Recap: The Headquarters Mole Is Finally Revealed — And It's Not Who You Think

There are only two episodes left in Quantum Leap’s inaugural season after Monday’s episode, and we finally know who the mole is.

Ben’s latest leap placed him in the body of a private investigator named Liam in the 1950s, who went undercover as a patient at a nightmarish mental asylum to retrieve his client’s sister Judith. Judith refused to leave without first getting the confidential documents that would bring down the whole institution, which meant Ben’s new mission focused on helping her access those vital papers.

Back at headquarters, Janice snuck in to convince the team to sabotage Ben’s leap as a way of stopping Martinez (Leaper X) from reaching his final destination (where he’ll try to kill Addison). Doing so would leave him stranded in the past forever, but this has been Ben’s mission since making that unauthorized leap.

Magic refused to break his promise to Al about leaving another leaper behind, and Addison just couldn’t believe that Ben would abandon her after promising that he would make it back to her.

In 1954, Ben’s leap was further complicated by Martinez’s arrival. Addison thought he might be an Evil Leaper, but Ian pointed out that Martinez has had two opportunities to derail Ben’s do-gooder efforts but helped him instead.

Addison convinced Martinez to work with Ben on this mission to help Judith escape because the odds of him doing so alone were near impossible. And while they succeeded, Martinez betrayed Ben at the last second by stabbing him in the neck and leaving him to die after he and Judith got out. “You’re a threat to my greater mission,” Martinez told Ben. “My orders were to stop you before we crossed the end.”

Addison helped Ben save his own life just in time to make the next jump. That win was followed up with Janice’s shocking reveal to Magic who she believed was the mole at headquarters. “It’s Ziggy,” she said.

What did you think of this week’s Quantum Leap? Were you surprised at that last-minute reveal? Share your reactions below!