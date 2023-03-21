TVLine Items: Black Lady Sketch Show Teaser, Fargo Vet's NBC Pilot and More

A Black Lady Sketch Show will be bringing the laughs next month, when the HBO series returns for Season 4 on Friday, April 14 at 11/10c.

The upcoming six-episode season will star returning cast members Robin Thede, Gabrielle Dennis and Skye Townsend, plus new featured players DaMya Gurley, Tamara Jade, Angel Laketa Moore and more than 20 celebrity guests, including Colman Domingo (Euphoria, Fear the Walking Dead), who appears in the above teaser video.

In October 2022, series creator/star Robin Thede announced the departure of actress-writer Ashley Nicole Black, telling our sister site Variety, “We are forever indebted to our sister, Emmy winner Ashley Nicole Black, whose contributions as a writer and performer on A Black Lady Sketch Show for three seasons have made an indelible mark on our series and in comedy history. She will always be a part of our family and we are rooting for her as she continues on her path of greatness.”

* Allison Tolman (Why Women Kill, Fargo) has joined the NBC mockumentary comedy pilot St. Denis Medical as the supervising nurse in the hospital’s emergency department, our sister site Variety reports.

* Eddie Redmayne (the Fantastic Beasts films) will star in Peacock and Sky’s The Day of The Jackal series inspired by Frederick Forsyth’s thriller and the award-winning 1973 film adaptation. The drama delves “deeper into the chameleon like ‘anti-hero’ at the heart of the story, in a high octane, cinematic, globetrotting ‘cat and mouse’ thriller, set amidst the turbulent geo-political landscape of our time,” per the official description.

* Prime Video has ordered to series We Were Liars, based on E. Lockhart’s best-selling YA novel/amnesia thriller set on a privately owned island off the coast of Massachusetts. Julie Plec (The Vampire Diaries) and Carina Adly MacKenzie (Roswell, New Mexico) will serve as writing EPs.

* The syndicated program The Steve Wilkos Show has been renewed for Season 17.

* The South Korean drama Yonder will premiere Tuesday, April 11 on Paramount+. In the series, “after his wife, Yi-hoo, passes away from an illness, Jae-hyun one day receives a message from her – an invitation to a world called Yonder, which was designed based on her memories,” reads the official synopsis. “Jae-hyun goes to Yonder and reunites with Yi-hoo. But can they be together forever?”

