Ashley Nicole Black Exits A Black Lady Sketch Show After 3 Seasons

When A Black Lady Sketch Show returns with its fourth season next year on HBO, it will be without Ashley Nicole Black.

The actress-writer’s departure was announced Tuesday by series creator/star Robin Thede.

“We are forever indebted to our sister, Emmy winner Ashley Nicole Black, whose contributions as a writer and performer on A Black Lady Sketch Show for three seasons have made an indelible mark on our series and in comedy history,” Thede said in a statement to Variety. “She will always be a part of our family and we are rooting for her as she continues on her path of greatness.”

Black, who is coming off of an Emmy-winning writing stint on Ted Lasso, will next be seen in Apple TV+’s forthcoming 10-episode comedy Bad Monkey, starring Vince Vaughn. She addressed her Black Lady Sketch Show exit Tuesday on Twitter.

“I am so happy that the fantastic Black Lady Sketch Show team will be back for a new season,” she wrote. “While I made the difficult decision to leave the show, I can’t wait to watch what they come up with!”

To help fill the void left by Black, Thede has tapped Tamara Jade (The Voice Season 19), Angel Laketa Moore (Atypical) and relative newcomer DaMya Gurley to join the Black Lady Sketch Show ensemble as featured players in Season 4.

“Angel, DaMya and Tamara are the absolute bellwether for the next generation of comedians,” Thede enthused to Variety. “They sing, dance, act and make you laugh! They are going to surprise and delight viewers with their endless talents, and we can’t wait to introduce the world to them!”