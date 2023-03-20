Vanderpump Rules' New Trailer Promises Sex, Tears, Skinny-Dipping — and a Huge Tom and Ariana Fight

We may be getting our first glimpse of how the #Scandoval sends shockwaves through the Vanderpump Rules cast in a new trailer for the rest of Season 10.

The trailer — which you can watch above — doesn’t explicitly address the scandalous affair between Tom Sandoval and Raquel that broke up Sandoval’s decade-long relationship with Ariana, but it’s clearly laying the groundwork for it. As Scheana says to Raquel, “I was the OG homewrecking whore of this group. And then came Lala, and now here you are!” She’s referring to Raquel’s dalliance with the freshly separated Tom Schwartz, and we do see those two kiss here… but as we know, that’s not the only home she’s about to wreck.

Plus, the cracks are starting to show in Tom Sandoval and Ariana’s relationship as he and Raquel bob around suggestively in a pool together. Sandoval complains to Ariana about “having sex four times a year” while Schwartz muses that “open relationships are f–king tough”… and we see a topless Ariana cavorting in a pool with a beefy mystery man who is not Sandoval. “You don’t deserve one f–king tear of mine,” Ariana states flatly, and when Sandoval asks if she wants anything, she replies calmly: “For you to die.” (Whoa. Is this footage from when she found out about him and Raquel?)

Elsewhere in the trailer: Scheana and Brock get married; Katie and Ariana lock down a space for their sandwich shop; and James asks Lala if he should ask his new girlfriend Ally to marry him. (Um, no, you fool!)

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo. Got thoughts on the #Scandoval and everything else that’s on tap in Season 10? Raise your glasses high and join us in the comments below.