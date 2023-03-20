True Lies Sneak Peek: Matthew Lillard Shows Up as Helen's Work Husband, and Wait... Is Harry Jealous? — Watch

In Wednesday’s True Lies, Helen’s new work friend makes Harry want to scream.

The guy in question goes by the name of The Wolf, a merciless contract assassin brought in to help Omega Sector deal with an international catastrophe that takes place on live television. But Helen knows him as Nathan, the sweetly awkward guy she strikes up a conversation with in the workplace cafeteria. And as you can see in the exclusive sneak peek above, he’s played by Matthew Lillard (Scream, Good Girls).

Harry doesn’t like Nathan from the get-go, and he likes The Wolf’s instant friendship with Helen even less. So when Nathan shows up at the house one evening — making short work of all of Harry’s sophisticated security measures— and seems super cozy with Helen, Tasker finds it incredibly difficult to keep his cool. And that’s before Nathan starts giving him tips on his body language and teaching Helen catchy songs to help her remember how to assemble weapons. Might Harry be just the tiniest bit jealous?

The episode, titled “Rival Companions,” will air Wednesday at 10/9c on CBS. Press PLAY on the video above to watch Harry struggle not to strangle Nathan, then hit the comments with your thoughts!