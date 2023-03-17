Dive Into Power Book II: Ghost With Starz's Limited-Time $3/Month Offer

For a limited time, Starz is offering three months of streaming for the price of one. With the first episode of Power Book II: Ghost Season 3 already available to stream (and premiering on linear tonight at 9/8c), now is the time to finally subscribe to the platform.

If you haven’t started watching the Power Universe’s Ghost story, you can binge the earlier seasons where we first see Tariq St. Patrick (played by Michael Rainey Jr.) grapple with a new world order. “Tariq turns to the familiar drug game, entangling himself with a cutthroat family headed by Monet Stewart Tejada (Mary J. Blige),” according to the show’s official logline. “As Tariq tries to balance his drug operation with his grades, love life, and family, he figures out that the only way to avoid the same fate his father met is to become him — only better.”

How to Stream Power Book II: Ghost Season 3

The first Power spinoff is available to all Starz subscribers. When you subscribe, you get all six seasons of the OG Power, two seasons of Power Book III: Raising Kanan (which chronicles the early years of Kanan Stark, the character first played by executive producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and played here by Mekai Curtis), and the first season of Power Book IV: Force (which follows Joseph Sikora’s Tommy Egan). You also gain access to other Starz originals including BMF, Party Down, Blindspotting, Shining Vale, Run the World, Heels, Outlander and P-Valley. Starz offers tons of films, too, such as Guardians of the Galaxy, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, The Thin Red Line, Little Women and Silver Linings Playbook.

Starz offers one of the most straightforward subscriptions out there. There’s one (1) subscription plan — that’s it! No need to worry about choosing from a variety of bundles or “extra-premium plus+” plans. If you act fast, you can subscribe to Starz for just $2.99/month for the first three months. A Starz subscription typically costs $8.99/month, so with this limited-time offer, you’ll get three months for the price of one. (Your plan will switch over to the regular $8.99/month thereafter.) Starz can also be purchased as an add-on to third-party streamers including Hulu, Prime Video, and Youtube TV.

What Is Power Book II: Ghost Season 3 About?

In Season 3, “Tariq is determined to get back to his family, and out of the game,” according to the official logline. “A new connect interrupts Tariq’s plans. Brayden brings Tariq in as an intern at his family’s hedge fund, Monet works to solve Zeke’s murder and keep the feds off her trail. A revelation forces Tariq to reckon with a betrayal pulling Tariq closer to the legacy of his father.”

In addition to Rainey Jr. and Blige, Season 3 stars Gianni Paolo as Brayden.

WATCH POWER BOOK II: GHOST SEASON 3 TRAILER NOW:

