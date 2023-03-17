Knock at the Cabin: How to Watch the M. Night Shyamalan Horror Hit

Hear that sound? It’s a Knock at the Cabin, coming soon to streaming. Here is how you can watch the M. Night Shyamalan horror flick at home.

Knock at the Cabin hit theaters on Feb. 3 and follows a family (played by Spoiler Alert‘s Ben Aldridge, Mindhunter‘s Jonathan Groff and newcomer Kristen Cui) as they vacation in the woods. The dads and their daughter must make a horrible decision when a group of unexpected visitors takes them hostage in hopes of averting an apocalypse.

How to Watch Knock at the Cabin on Streaming

Knock at the Cabin will be available to stream exclusively on Peacock starting Friday, March 24. When you sign up for Peacock you’ll gain access to other M. Night Shyamalan movies such as The Sixth Sense, The Happening and The Village, as well as other horror films like Sick, They/Them, Psycho, The Birds and The Texas Chain Saw Massacre. As a subscriber, you can watch other feature films that are streaming only on Peacock, including the hit thriller M3GAN (and its unrated cut!), Jordan Peele’s Nope, the Academy Award-nominated Tár, Ticket to Paradise, Bros, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish and the entire Harry Potter franchise.

Peacock also offers tons of original series including Poker Face,The Traitors, The Real Housewives of Miami, Vampire Academy, The Best Man: Final Chapters and more. You can also stream the daily soap opera Days of Our Lives and full seasons of Yellowstone, Modern Family, The Office and Two and a Half Men. Peacock also is the exclusive home for next-day streaming of new episodes of NBC shows such as the #OneChicago trifecta, La Brea, the Law & Order franchise, Saturday Night Live and The Voice.

($4.99/month; $9.99/month for Peacock Premium Plus with no ads)



Currently, Peacock offers two subscription levels: the Premium plan, which has you sit through some ads and is just $4.99/month (sign up here); and Peacock Premium Plus, which fetches $9.99/month and spares you the watching of any ads (sign up here).

What Is Knock at the Cabin About?

“While vacationing at a remote cabin, a young girl and her parents are taken hostage by four armed strangers who demand that the family make an unthinkable choice to avert the apocalypse,” reads the movie’s official synopsis. “With limited access to the outside world, the family must decide what they believe before all is lost.” The film stars Dave Bautista (Dune), Nikki Amuka-Bird (Avenue 5), Abby Quinn (Little Women) and Rupert Grint (Harry Potter franchise) as the aforementioned strangers.

