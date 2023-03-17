Bo and Hope Return to Days of Our Lives — Peter Reckell and Kristian Alfonso Reveal What Lured Them Back to Salem

One of daytime’s most beloved couples is finally back where it belongs, even if it isn’t technically a “couple” at the moment.

Peter Reckell and Kristian Alfonso made their long-awaited return to Days of Our Lives on March 17 as Bo and Hope, a duo over which fans have obsessed for nearly three decades. Unfortunately, Bo isn’t quite the same man who “died” back in 2015.

“After being in cryogenics for however long it’s been, he’s on a journey to find out who he really is,” Reckell says. “A lot of people tell him along the way who he is, but he really needs to figure it out for himself. That’s the crux of the journey that we’ll be seeing in the next few weeks.”

As revealed on Friday, Bo has been successfully brainwashed into believing that his one true love is Stefano’s presumed-dead daughter Megan Hathaway. Elsewhere in the same building, Hope crossed paths with with John and Steve in their mutual mission to track down the madwoman.

The Hope-Bo-Megan kerfuffle is a direct continuation of a storyline from Season 2 of Days spinoff Beyond Salem, now colliding with the Orpheus-orchid saga of Days proper. The original plan was for Bo and Hope to return again in a third season of Beyond Salem, but according to Alfonso, everything changed when the Powers That Be moved Days from NBC to Peacock. (A third season of Beyond Salem has not officially been confirmed.)

“We couldn’t possibly leave the audience with that cliffhanger,” Alfonso says of Bo opening his eyes in the final moments of Beyond Salem‘s second season finale. “That would have been so unfair. So that’s another reason why I decided to come back. We owe it to the fans and the show, and to [executive producer] Ken Corday.”

The next few weeks will also witness the return of Steve Burton’s Harris Michaels, last seen seducing (and attempting to murder) Hope while under Megan’s control in Beyond Salem. Despite their rocky start, Hope believes “there’s still goodness” in Harris, Alfonso says.

As for whether this storyline could lead to a more permanent return for Bo and/or Hope, Reckell is optimistic about the characters’ future on Days, which was recently renewed through Season 60.

“How and when they would come back is obviously very much in the air,” he says, “but I think I think our audience will kind of demand it.”

Days Nation, what did you think of Bo and Hope’s long-awaited comeback? Grade Friday’s episode below, then drop a comment with your thoughts on this nostalgic turn of events.