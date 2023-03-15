Days of Our Lives Renewed Through Season 60 at Peacock

Peacock is adding more sand to Days of Our Lives‘ hourglass, granting the soap a two-season renewal, TVLine has learned. Streaming TV: What's Renewed? Canceled?

The show’s two-season renewal guarantees that Days of Our Lives will get to celebrate its 60th anniversary on television.

Days of Our Lives premiered on NBC in 1965, enjoying nearly six decades on the network before moving exclusively to Peacock in 2022. A spinoff series, Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem, has also streamed for two seasons on Peacock.

During its lengthy run, Days has won the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Drama Series four times out of 26 total nominations. Macdonald Carey (aka Tom Horton) and James Reynolds (Abe Carver) have both taken home the trophy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, while the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series has gone to Susan Flannery (Laura Horton), Eileen Davidson (Kristen DiMera) and Mary Beth Evans (Kayla Brady).

This week’s episodes welcome back Peter Reckell and Kristian Alfonso as legendary supercouple Bo and Hope, last seen during Season 2 of Beyond Salem; she was hot on the trail of Megan Hathaway, while he was being unfrozen in the mad woman’s laboratory.

New Days of Our Lives episodes stream weekdays at 6 am on Peacock.

Our Streaming TV Scorecard has been updated to reflect Days‘ milestone renewal. What are your hopes for the (mostly) good people of Salem? Drop ’em in a comment below.