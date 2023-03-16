Ratings: The Flash Audience Ties Season High, Survivor Dominates

In the latest TV show ratings, with NBC’s #OneChicago in rerun mode: CBS’ Survivor easily led Wednesday in both the demo and in total viewers. What Bubble Shows Would You Renew? Vote!

CBS | Survivor (with 4.8 million total viewers and a 0.7 demo rating, read recap and exit interview) was up in viewers and steady in the demo. Lingo (2.1 mil/0.3) and True Lies (2.5 mil/0.3) were also steady.

FOX | The Masked Singer (3.8 mil/0.6) and Farmer Wants a Wife (2.3 mil/0.3, can Meghan break out of her shell?!) both dipped.

THE CW | The Flash (570K/0.1) inched up to match its best audience of the farewell season.

ABC | The Conners (3.8 mil/0.5), The Goldbergs (2.4 mil/0.4) and Abbott (2.7 mil/0.5) all rose in the demo, while Not Dead Yet (2 mil/0.3) and Million Little Things (1.9 mil/0.2, read recap).

