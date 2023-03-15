Monk Reunion Movie In the Works at Peacock, According to Tony Shalhoub

Dust off your… well, everything because TV’s favorite obsessive-compulsive detective is coming out of retirement.

A 90-minute Monk reunion movie is allegedly in the works at Peacock, according to an announcement made by series star Tony Shalhoub on a recent episode of Dr. Loubna Hassanieh’s Unheard Stories YouTube show.

“We’re going to do — I’m not sure if I’m doing a spoiler here — but we’re doing a Monk 90-minute movie for streaming,” Shalhoub revealed. “And we’re going to start shooting that in May. It’s Monk post-COVID, so he’s in trouble.”

Shalhoub won three Primetime Emmy Awards for his work as Detective Adrian Monk during the show’s eight season run on USA Network from 2002 to 2009. He previously reprised the role in 2020 for a segment of Peacock’s At-Home Variety Show titled, what else, “Monk in Quarantine.”

Monk also starred Ted Levine as Captain Leland Stottlemeyer, Jason Gray-Stanford as Lieutenant Randy Disher and Traylor Howard as Natalie Teeger.

TVLine has reached out to Peacock for confirmation about the movie.

