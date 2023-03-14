Monday Ratings: The Good Doctor's Audience Grows With 'A-' Spinoff Pilot

In the latest TV show ratings, and with Daylight Saving Time now upon us/everyone ostensibly outdoors throwing a Frisbee at night: NBC’s The Voice led Monday in the demo, while CBS’ NCIS copped the largest audience. Cancellation Jitters! Network Shows in Limbo

NBC | The Voice (with 6.8 million total viewers and a 0.7 rating, read recap) added eyeballs week-to-week while steady in the demo; Quantum Leap (2.5 mil/0.3) did same.

ABC | Leading out of a dipping Bachelor (3 mil/0.5), The Good Doctor‘s planted The Good Lawyer spinoff pilot is on track to match the drama’s best audience of 2023 (3.4 mil) while posting its eighth straight 0.3 rating; TVLine readers gave the test run an average grade of “A-,” with 90% hoping ABC orders it for next season.

FOX | 9-1-1 (4.3 mil/0.5, read Oliver Stark post mortem) dipped to series lows.

CBS | The Neighborhood (5.4 mil/0.5), Bobishola (4.9 mil/0.4), NCIS (7 mil/0.4) and NCIS: Hawaii (5 mil/0.3) all dipped in the demo, though NCIS was up in audience and Hawaii outperformed its season average.

THE CW | All American (572K/0.2, read post mortem) and Homecoming (400K/0.1) each dropped some eyeballs.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. This is only an exhibition, this is not a competition. Please, no wagering.