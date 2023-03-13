9-1-1's Oliver Stark Reacts to Buck's Fate: I Had Crew Members Asking Me, 'Are You Really Leaving? Is This Real?'

Warning: We’re about to spoil the events of Monday’s 9-1-1. Give it watch, then we’ll talk.

For a guy in a coma, Buck sure was busy this week. Picking up moments after the firefighter was struck by lightning, Monday’s episode of 9-1-1 took us inside Buck’s head to see what the world would be like if he never became a first responder — aka It’s a Wonderful Buck.

But not all was wonderful in Buck Land. Sure, Daniel was still alive (yay), but Doug was also still in Maddie’s life (boo). Other downsides to this alt-reality included Bobby having died in the Season 1 plane rescue without Buck there to save him, Christopher living with his grandparents in Texas because Buck never inspired Eddie to become a suitable guardian, and… did I mention Maddie still being with Doug?

Despite the voices in Buck’s head attempting to convince him to give up, he chose to power through, knowing that the world is a better place with him in it.

Below, actor Oliver Stark discusses Buck’s out-of-body experience, what’s next in his journey as a sperm donor, and the one thing we both agree that Buck desperately needs:

TVLINE | Let’s start with your reaction to last week’s script, which basically ended with “Buck is struck by lightning. The end.”

Well, the original version literally said, “Buck. Is. Dead.” Thankfully I had been given some warning and was told that he wouldn’t be dead forever. So I knew, but a lot of people didn’t. I had the crew calling me asking, “Are you leaving? Is this real?” And I could have, but I didn’t lead anybody on. I said, “No, no. Don’t you worry yourself. I’ll be back with a big smile on my face.”

TVLINE | Yeah, not only were you not leaving, but the entire next episode was basically The Buck Show.

[Laughs] Yeah, it was fun. And it’s nice, I think, to do something a little different. We’ve been on air for a long time now, so to have an episode where we get to try something new is exciting and brave. It’s fun to experiment.

TVLINE | It was fun to finally meet Daniel, though it was less fun to see Doug again.

I’ve said this to Brian [the actor] many times, but it’s a bit worrying how well he plays that. He’s, of course, Jennifer [Love Hewitt]’s husband in real life. Back when we first met Doug, and she knew she was going to have that traumatic episode with him, she said, “Would else would I feel more comfortable to work with?” They really had to go to some dark places.

TVLINE | Is it safe to say this is going to change Buck as a person moving forward?

The show is definitely not going to skip over this too quickly. He came really, really close to dying, which is a very sobering experience. And although it’s positive in the sense that he survived, it’s certainly going to make him reflect on who he is and who he wants to be.

TVLINE | What about you as an actor? Do you see Buck differently after this journey?

Yeah, I think so. We always make this joke about Buck on with the writers, we say, “This is the new Buck,” or “This is the new, new Buck,” or “This is the new, new, new Buck.” He’s always evolving and trying to find himself. I think this deep dive into his inner workings is going to help propel him towards that finalized version of himself.

TVLINE | Will Buck remain actively involved with Connor and Cameron?

They will feature more throughout the season as she moves deeper into her pregnancy. I think there’s a real emphasis on Buck owning and being proud of his decisions, and being fully aware of the consequences of his decisions, which is something that people might not be expecting so much. But he knows what he’s doing, he knows his role, and he’s taking ownership of that, which is a really lovely thing to see for buck.

TVLINE | Sometimes I think this show just needs to give Buck a dog.

Hey, you don’t have to convince me. I would love to have a dog or cat or pig or goat. Any animal!

Your thoughts on Buck’s coma quest? Drop a comment with your review of the episode, plus your hopes for the rest of the season, below.