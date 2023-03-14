Judy Greer Joins Ellie Kemper in ABC's Working Moms Comedy Pilot

Fresh off the untimely cancellation of Reboot, Judy Greer has bounced back with a lead role opposite Ellie Kemper in ABC’s working moms-themed comedy pilot Drop-Off, TVLine has learned. Pilot Season 2023: Scoop on the (Possible!) New Shows, Who's In Them

The potential series, based on the 2016 British comedy Motherland, centers on Kemper’s Julia, an overstretched mother who is struggling to balance her work and family lives. Greer plays the hyper confident, super-organized, Amanda, one of the terrifyingly “together” moms who runs the inner circle at Julia’s kids’ school. Amanda’s an expert at the art of a compliment that’s actually an insult. In the pilot, Julia agrees to watch Amanda’s kids while the latter prepares for one of her famous dinner parties.

Bad Sisters‘ Sharon Horgan serves as an EP alongside Kemper, Michael Showalter (who’s directing the pilot) and Julieanne Smolinski (who will pen the script).

Recent credits for Greer include Peacock’s The Thing About Pam and Showtime’s The First Lady. She will next be seen in the HBO limited series White House Plumbers, opposite Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux.

Drop-Off is one of two comedy pilots currently in contention at ABC; click here for a full list of broadcast-TV’s potential new series for the 2023-24 season.