WWE Star John Cena Comments on Vince McMahon Sexual Misconduct Allegations: 'We All Make Mistakes'

John Cena is opening up about WWE executive chairman Vince McMahon, who recently returned to the company after retiring amid allegations of sexual misconduct.

In an interview with the Associated Press, the wrestling superstar revealed that he didn’t find it difficult to reconcile his personal feelings for McMahon with the accusations that led to McMahon initially stepping down from his post.

“Everyone has the right to have their perspective. I have the right to have mine. When you love somebody, you take them as imperfectly perfect as they are,” Cena said. “We all make mistakes, we all have poor decisions. Lord knows I’ve made my collection of poor choices. That doesn’t mean I’m not going to love somebody. There’s no way I can go on record and say I don’t love Vince McMahon.”

In July, WWE confirmed that McMahon had vacated all of his roles — including leading creative behind the scenes — following reports that he agreed to pay more than $12 million to four women over the last 16 years to cover up allegations of infidelity and sexual misconduct. This was after he stepped down as CEO and chairman of the company in June amid an investigation into a separate $3 million payment to cover up an alleged affair with a different employee.

As a result of McMahon’s retirement, his daughter Stephanie McMahon stepped up as chairwoman and co-CEO alongside Nick Khan.

Vince McMahon returned to WWE as executive chairman in January, with Stephanie resigning as co-chief executive officer and chairwoman. Khan remains the company’s sole CEO.

Cena, meanwhile, is slated to challenge Austin Theory for the United States Championship at WrestleMania 39. The event will stream live on Peacock Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2 at 8/7c.