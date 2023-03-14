Is The Conners Cancelled?

The Conners, which is currently in its fifth season on ABC, has not yet been renewed for Season 6. However, all indications are that the top-rated Roseanne spinoff will be back next fall. Cancellation Jitters: 13 Shows in Limbo

Thus far this TV season, The Conners is averaging north of 5 million total viewers and a 0.7 demo rating (with Live+7 playback factored in, as of March 14) — up in viewers and off just a tenth in the demo from its Season 4 tallies. Out of the five sitcoms that ABC has aired this TV season, it ranks No. 1 in total audience and trails only Abbott Elementary in the demo.

The Conners rose from the ashes of the Roseanne revival in October 2018, and has continued to chronicle the daily lives of the Conner family, including Dan (John Goodman), Jackie (Laurie Metcalf), Darlene (Sara Gilbert), Becky (Lecy Goranson), Harris (Emma Kenney), Mark (Ames McNamara) and Mary (Jayden Rey).

Rounding out the ensemble is Jay R. Ferguson as Darlene’s husband Ben, and recurring guest stars Katey Sagal and Nat Faxon as Dan and Jackie’s spouses Louise and Neville, respectively.

As TVLine exclusively reported last summer, legacy cast member Michael Fishman exited the sitcom at the start of Season 5. (It was explained in the premiere that his character, DJ, went overseas to be with his military wife, Geena.)

New episodes of The Conners currently air Wednesdays at 8/7c.