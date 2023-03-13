Daredevil: Born Again Has Quietly Recast a Character From Netflix Series

There will be at least one familiar name attached to a new face when Disney+’s Daredevil revival-of-sorts arrives in Spring 2024. MCU Status Report: The Latest on 10 Shows

Written and executive-produced by writing duo Matt Corman and Chris Ord (Covert Affairs), the 18-episode Daredevil: Born Again will reunite Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio as arch rivals Matt Murdock/Daredevil and Wilson Fisk/Kingpin.

Cox starred as the titular character in Netflix’s Marvel’s Daredevil for three seasons (from 2015-2018). In that series’ finale, Matt struck a deal to protect Fisk’s wife Vanessa while Wilson was in prison. In turn, the incarcerated crime boss wouldn’t reveal Matt’s vigilante identity.

On the Netflix series, Ayelet Zurer (Losing Alice, Moonhaven) played Vanessa. But our sister site THR recently and quietly revealed that TV vet Sandrine Holt — whose Daredevil: Born Again casting, though not her role, was leaked back in December — is in fact playing Vanessa on the Disney+ series.

The switcheroo is not entirely unheard-of, seeing as it has been well reported that Daredevil: Born Again isn’t following the exact same incarnations of the characters from the Netflix series, nor the exact same continuity. That said, this does mark the Disney+ series’ first “recast,” all as fans wait to see if Daredevil: Born Again will feature versions of Matt’s BFFs Karen Page and Foggy Nelson, who were played on the Netflix series by Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson. (Woll in assorted 2022 interviews avowed her interest in continuing Karen’s story, but as of October, at least, said the phone has yet to ring).

TVLine has reached out to Zurer’s rep for comment.

The Daredevil: Born Again cast is known to also include Jon Bernthal, who recently confirmed he will reprise his own Netflix role as Frank Castle aka The Punisher, plus Michael Gandolfini (The Many Saints of Newark) and Margarita Levieva (Revenge, The Deuce).

