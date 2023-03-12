Ratings: Blue Bloods Matches Lows as It Awaits Renewal Decision

In the latest TV ratings, Fox’s SmackDown was No. 1 in the demo while CBS’ Blue Bloods and Fire Country veritably tied for the night’s biggest audience. Cancellation Jitters! Network Shows in Limbo

FOX | Friday Night SmackDown (2.1 mil/0.5) ticked down week-to-week.

CBS | SWAT (5 mil/0.4), Fire Country (5.46 mil/0.4) and Blue Bloods (5.47 mil/0.3) all dipped, with the latter matching series lows (set last Dec. 2) as it awaits word on renewal … or otherwise [cue ominous thunderclap].

NBC | Lopez vs. Lopez (1.9 mil/0.2) was steady, while Grand Crew (1.1 mil/0.1) slipped to new lows.

ABC | Shark Tank (3.5 mil/0.3) hit what appears to be an all-time demo low.

THE CW | Whose Line (520K/0.1) added some viewers.

