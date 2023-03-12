Oscars 2023: Brendan Fraser Wins Best Actor for The Whale

The icing on Brendan Fraser‘s comeback cake has been applied: The Whale star was named Best Actor at the 2023 Oscars on Sunday.
Fraser prevailed over fellow nominees Austin Butler (Elvis), Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin), Paul Mescal (Aftersun) and Bill Nighy (Living). (View full Oscars winners list here.)
Directed by Darren Aronofsky, The Whale — which received mixed reviews upon its release last September year — finds Fraser playing a morbidly obese, reclusive English teacher who is attempting to restore his relationship with his estranged teenage daughter (played by Stranger Things‘ Sadie Sink). The ensemble also includes Ty Simpkins, fellow Oscar nominee Hong Chau, Samantha Morton and Sathya Sridharan.
Watch Fraser’s acceptance speech below…
“So this is what the multiverse looks like…”
Brendan Fraser accepts the Academy Award for Best Actor for “The Whale.”#Oscars#Oscars95https://t.co/OizA2V2cyr pic.twitter.com/tdV0jNJkQN
— ABC News (@ABC) March 13, 2023