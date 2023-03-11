Daisy Jones & the Six Star Talks Camila and [Spoiler]'s Surprising Relationship: 'I Was Not Into It At the Beginning'

Warning: The following contains spoilers through Daisy Jones & the Six Episode 6. Proceed at your own risk!

The Daisy/Billy/Camila love triangle on Daisy Jones & the Six got a lot more complicated in the Prime Video drama’s sixth episode (streaming now).

Confronted with the growing connection between her husband Billy and his songwriting partner Daisy, Camila got glammed up and headed out to a nightclub. But she wasn’t alone for long, because she bumped into Eddie, who ditched his date to hang out with Camila. (“I’d chose you over everyone,” he told her.) While we didn’t see exactly what transpired between the two, the cagey way Camila returned home and strolled past Billy suggested that she and Eddie — who’s been in love with Camila since childhood — shared more than just a conversation.

“There were just so many secrets. I think I just needed one of my own,” older Camila told the documentary crew.

The implied affair marks a deviation from Taylor Jenkins Reid’s novel, on which the series is based, and it was a change that was difficult for Camila’s portrayer, Camila Morrone, to get on board with, initially.

“I was not into it at the beginning. I did not think that that was the right character choice,” Morrone admits to TVLine. “I liked the way it was written in the book.”

But “through conversations and table reads and exploring this character with the writers, but also on my own,” the actress eventually “saw the other side of that coin, which is, like, ‘Well, hold on. She is not guilty or a bad person,'” Morrone says. “I wouldn’t even go as far as to call that a mistake, her affair with Eddie, because I think that is exactly what Camila needed in that moment in time, and that it was a decision that was made clear-headed and level-minded and consciously, because it was what she needed.”

“For so long, it was about what everyone else needed in the band, and what Billy needed, and how to support Billy,” Morrone continues, “and there was just a moment in her motherhood and her adulthood where she said, ‘What do I need for myself to feel good?’ And I ended up being in full support of the decision, but it also did take me by surprise.”

Camila and Eddie’s dalliance was even met by some resistance from the show’s creative team.

“It was an idea that came up in the writers’ room, and it was one of those that everyone went, ‘No, no, no, no. We’re not doing that,'” co-showrunner Scott Neustadter shares. But the storyline was not without some precedent in the source material’s oral history. “The more we talked about, we remembered that there are allusions in the book about Eddie and his feelings, and there’s a moment where Camila goes to lunch with an old friend, and Billy kind of says, ‘I know that lunches don’t take this long.’ Camila’s not telling that story, but it doesn’t mean it isn’t happening. And we started to think maybe it wouldn’t be so off-base.”

Plus, the affair deepens Eddie’s resentment toward Billy, giving him even more reason to be jealous of his bandmate. On top of being a selfish frontman, Billy also doesn’t appreciate what he has in Camila’s love, as far as Eddie is concerned. Meanwhile, the bassist’s feelings go unrequited.

“She’s invested in Billy, and really, she uses [Eddie] to get back at Billy for cheating on her all the time,” Eddie’s portrayer, Josh Whitehouse, says. “It’s a pretty sad situation for Eddie. I can see why he’s so jaded.”

Some Daisy Jones book readers might still feel like Camila and Eddie’s relationship is too big of a detour, but executive producer Lauren Neustadter notes that the change was made “in very close collaboration with Taylor, who was really a part of all of these things, and in constant conversation with all of us about the directions that we were going in. And we definitely had her blessing, which was very lucky for us.”

