Kristen Doute Returning to Vanderpump Rules Amid Brewing #Scandoval

The plot thickens.

Bravo has confirmed that former (fired) Vanderpump Rules cast member Kristen Doute is joining Season 10 in the wake of the shocking Tom Sandoval cheating scandal, known by fans of the series as #Scandoval.

Earlier this month, the Bravo universe learned that longtime cast members Sandoval and Ariana Madix had allegedly broken up after nearly a decade of dating. The split came after Madix caught wind that Sandoval had an affair with fellow cast member Raquel Leviss. (Get the full rundown with our explainer.)

In Season 2 of the reality series, Doute began it all by cheating on her then-boyfriend (who happened to be Sandoval!) with co-worker Jax Taylor. Affairs, rumored and real alike, and the lies that covered them up have since become major plotlines in nearly every Vanderpump season.

Doute became the series’ primary villain, often igniting fiery drama during her eight-season run. She accused Sandoval of cheating on her with Madix (before the pair eventually did break up and Sandoval did begin his relationship with Madix) and she later accused Sandoval of cheating on Madix with a woman in Miami.

Doute starred on the series from 2013-2020. She was famously fired from SUR in Season 3 for disrespecting management, and was ultimately fired from the series in 2020 for committing racist actions against a costar.

Bravo producer Andy Cohen confirmed that the scandal broke after Season 10 had already finished filming, but cameras did capture the fallout. Plus, “we’re shooting the [Season 10] reunion in about two weeks,” he notes. “I’m girding my loins.”