Vanderpump Rules: Andy Cohen Teases 'Shocking' Fallout From Cheating Scandal, Sets Up Explosive Reunion

The Bravo universe is still feeling the aftershocks of a stunning Vanderpump Rules cheating scandal — and the aftermath is about to play out on camera.

News broke last week that cast members Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix were splitting up after nearly a decade of dating, with rumors pointing to Tom allegedly having an affair with fellow cast member Raquel Leviss. (Get the full rundown here in our handy explainer.) And as Bravo bigwig Andy Cohen revealed on his SiriusXM radio show on Monday, the rest of Vanderpump Rules‘ current Season 10 will look a lot different in light of the revelation.

“When you watch the rest of the season of Vanderpump Rules with the overlay of knowing that Raquel and Sandoval — what’s happened with them, and what was possibly happening then — it’s really shocking,” Cohen said, adding that in this Wednesday’s episode, “there’s a moment between Ariana and Raquel where you see where their friendship is, which is good, that you won’t believe.”

The scandal broke after Season 10 finished filming, but Cohen confirmed that cameras did capture the fallout from the scandal this past weekend. Plus, “we’re shooting the [Season 10] reunion in about two weeks,” he notes. “I’m girding my loins.”

