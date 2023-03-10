Fox's Adult The Flintstones Sequel, Bedrock, Casts Fred, Wilma and Others

Stephen Root should yabba-dabbo-do! just fine as the voice of Fred in Bedrock, Fox’s in-the-works follow-up to The Flintstones.

Amy Sedaris, meanwhile, is set to voice Wilma in the prospective adult animated comedy, our sister site Deadline reports.

Penned by Lindsay Kerns (DC Super Hero Girls) and with Elizabeth Banks voicing grown-up Pebbles as well as exec-producing, Bedrock will catch up with the Flintstones two decades after the classic cartoon was set, with Fred on the brink of retirement and a 20something Pebbles embarking on her own career.

“As the Stone Age gives way to a shiny and enlightened new Bronze Age, the residents of Bedrock will find this evolution harder than a swing from Bamm-Bamm’s club,” quips the synopsis.

Other voice cast additions for what at this point is just a pilot presentation include Nicole Byer (Grand Crew) as Betty, Joe Lo Trulio (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) as Barney, and Manny Jacinto (The Good Place) as Bamm-Bamm.

“Long before the Simpsons and Springfield, the Griffins and Quahog, or even when the Belchers started serving burgers on Ocean Avenue, there were the Flintstones and Bedrock,” Fox Entertainment president Michael Thorn said back in April 2021, when the project was first put into development. “Their imprint on the animation universe is undeniable, and the idea of adapting it for today’s audience is a challenge we here at Fox are very much looking forward to taking on with Warner Bros., Elizabeth and Lindsay. No pressure whatsoever, really.”

“The Flintstones are the first family of primetime animation,” added Warner Bros. Animation EVP Peter Girardi. “Elizabeth and Lindsay have a brilliant take on these characters, and Fox and Brownstone are the perfect partners to bring them back to primetime. This is going to rock (sorry).”