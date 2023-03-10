New Girl Is Leaving Netflix — Where Will It Stream Now?

Netflix is losing yet another beloved comedy to a competing streaming service — or, in this case, two services. What's New on Netflix, Hulu, Peacock and More

Beginning Monday, April 17, New Girl is moving to Hulu and Peacock, at which point it will no longer be available to binge-watch on Netflix.

For the uninitiated: New Girl ran for seven seasons on Fox, between 2011 and 2018. When the series begins, newly single Jess Day (Zooey Deschanel) “needs a new place to live,” according to the synopsis. “An online search leads her to a great loft… and three single guys she’s never met before: Nick (Jake Johnson), law school dropout turned bartender is the most grounded… and the most jaded; Schmidt (Max Greenfield), a hustling young professional who’s pretty proud of his own abs; and Winston (Lamorne Morris), an intensely competitive former athlete who doesn’t know what to do next. Rounding out the group is Jess’ childhood best friend Cece (Hannah Simone), a model with a killer deadpan. The five-some realize they need each other more than they thought they would and end up forming a charmingly dysfunctional – or strangely functional – family.”

Damon Wayans Jr. also starred in the pilot as original roommate Coach, and returned as a full-fledged cast member in Seasons 3 and 4. Megan Fox also had a significant recurring role as Reagan, who rented out Jess’ room during Deschanel’s Season 5 maternity leave, then returned as Nick’s girlfriend for a hefty stint in Season 6. Additionally, Nasim Pedrad recurred in later seasons as Winston’s LAPD partner-turned-wife Aly.

Prominent guest stars over the course of New Girl‘s 146-episode run included Prince, Taylor Swift, Rob Reiner and Jamie Lee Curtis (as Jess’ parents), Justin Long, Josh Gad, Michaela Watkins, Dermot Mulroney, Lizzy Caplan, Linda Cardellini, Adam Brody, Brenda Song and Carla Gugino.

New Girl is the latest comfort show to depart Netflix following Friends (which moved to HBO Max), The Office (exclusive to Peacock) and Schitt’s Creek (now available on Hulu). Arrested Development, which was revived as a Netflix original in 2013, is also leaving the service in a matter of days.