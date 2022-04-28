Schitt's Creek Is Leaving Netflix — Where Will It Stream Now?

Netflix is losing yet another beloved comedy to a competing streaming service. New on Streaming

Beginning Monday, Oct. 3, Hulu will become the exclusive U.S. home to nine-time Emmy winner Schitt’s Creek, at which point it will no longer be available to binge-watch on Netflix.

“Based on the number of Schitt’s Creek GIFs we Slack every day, it’s no surprise that we are absolutely thrilled to welcome Johnny, Moira, Alexis, ‘Daviiid’ and the wonderfully unique residents of Schitt’s Creek to Hulu,” Hulu president Joe Earley said in a statement. “We can’t wait to share the award-winning, blisteringly funny, yet heartwarming series and characters with our subscribers. We know they’ll fit in nicely.”

For the uninitiated: The Canadian comedy ran for six seasons (and 79 episodes) on CBC and Pop TV, slowly but surely gaining popularity as viewers caught up via Netflix. Created by father-son duo Eugene and Dan Levy, the half-hour series centers on “an outrageously wealthy video store magnate, Johnny Rose (Eugene Levy); his former soap-star wife Moira (Catherine O’Hara); and their two adult children – the self-described black sheep of the family David (Dan Levy) and career socialite Alexis (Annie Murphy),” per Hulu. “When the family suddenly find themselves broke, they have no choice but to move to Schitt’s Creek, a small-town Johnny once bought as a joke. Forced to live out of a motel, with their pampered lives a memory, they struggle to find jobs and relationships and, most importantly, figure out what it means to be a family in the lovable town they’ve reluctantly come to call home.”

The sixth and final season swept all seven major comedy awards at the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards, where it won for Outstanding Comedy Series, Lead Actor (Eugene Levy), Lead Actress (O’Hara), Supporting Actor (Dan Levy) and Supporting Actress (Murphy), as well as Outstanding Writing and Outstanding Directing.

While Schitt’s Creek is headed to Hulu, Dan Levy will remain at Netflix, where he is currently under an overall deal to write and produce new series and films for the streaming behemoth.