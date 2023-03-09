Yellowjackets Season 2 Trailer Offers Key Lottie Update, Van/Tai Reunion, Shauna Admitting to Murder and More

The good news regarding Yellowjackets Season 2: At least one of the adult crash survivors thinks that Lottie can help with their current situation, as evidenced in the just-released trailer. Yellowjackets' Most Brutal Moments (So Far)

The bad news: “The Lottie who was committed to a mental institution in Switzerland Lottie?!” Misty asks incredulously. “Yes!” Natalie says with glee.

So that’s where the supernaturally sensitive former soccer player was during Season 1 of the Showtime drama. (Though it still doesn’t explain why Nat’s sponsor, Suzie, left her that panicked voicemail at the end of the season finale. Remember? “What the hell have you gotten me into?” she asked breathlessly. “I think someone is following me. Who the f–k is Lottie Matthews?”)

The two-and-a-half-minute promo also gives us a good look at new cast additions Lauren Ambrose (Servant) as adult Van, Elijah Wood as a citizen detective named Walter, and Simone Kessel (Obi-Wan Kenobi) as adult Lottie. Also of note: some seriously creepy mirror stuff with Tai, Tai and Van embracing as adults, a ramping-up of the investigation into Adam’s death, Shauna admitting to murder, lots of shots of the teens looking cold and scared, the Antler Queen walking among the plane’s fiery wreckage, and a flashback that shows one of the girls (Jackie maybe?) strung up and carried on a pole like Han Solo among the Ewoks in Return of the Jedi.

Oh, and if you like that cover of No Doubt’s “Just a Girl” that’s playing in the clip? It’s new, and it’s by Florence + the Machine.

Season 2 of the Showtime series returns on Sunday, March 26, at 9/8c. Showtime subscribers can watch the episode two days early, starting on Friday, March 24.

Press PLAY on the video above to watch the trailer, then hit the comments with your theories, feelings and thoughts!