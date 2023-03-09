Shrinking Renewed for Season 2

We’ll soon be seeing even more of Jimmy’s unorthodox ways of Shrinking: Apple TV+ has renewed the Jason Segel/Harrison Ford dramedy for Season 2, the streamer announced Thursday.

“We have loved the engaging, touching and hilarious world of Shrinking since the beginning,” said Head of Programming for Apple TV+ Matt Cherniss, “and it has been wonderful to watch as audiences around the world continue to connect with these big-hearted characters. We can’t wait for viewers to experience what the cast and creative team have for Season 2.”

Shrinking follows grieving therapist Jimmy (Segel) who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives, including his own, all while trying to repair his relationship with his teenage daughter, Alice.

The cast also includes Jessica Williams (The Daily Show), Christa Miller (Cougar Town), Lukita Maxwell (Generation), Michael Urie (Ugly Betty) and Luke Tennie (Players). Season 1 is currently still releasing weekly on the streamer, with its finale set to drop Friday, March 24.

Are you ready to delve deeper into Jimmy's psyche? Hit the comments to share your reaction to the renewal.