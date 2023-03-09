Did Jeopardy! Just Commit the Biggest Gaffe in the Game Show's History?

If you wanted to know how Wednesday’s episode of Jeopardy! ended, you only needed to watch the first two minutes.

As noted by an eagle-eyed fan on social media Wednesday night, the contestants’ final scores for the evening were accidentally shown at the top of the episode, as host Mayim Bialik congratulated the trio on reaching the finals of Jeopardy!‘s High School Reunion Tournament.

Sure enough, the three scores shown on the podiums at the beginning of the half-hour matched the players’ final dollar amounts at the end of the episode: Brown University student Justin Bolsen had won $13,570, Emory University’s Maya Wright collected $3,370 and Vanderbilt University’s Jackson Jones topped the evening with an even $24,000.

TVLine has reached out to a Jeopardy! rep for comment on the gaffe; watch it below:

Whoops – they showed a shot of the final scores during Mayim's intro 🫣 #Jeopardy pic.twitter.com/OhCdGEArKl — Lilly (@OneEclecticMom) March 9, 2023

Wednesday’s episode served as the first half of the two-part High School Reunion Tournament finals. The winner of the tournament will be determined in tonight’s episode and will claim a $100,000 grand prize and an automatic spot in this fall’s 2023 Tournament of Champions.

As TVLine previously reported, part-time Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings will resume his emcee duties on Friday, March 10, following the current tournament’s conclusion. He’ll remain behind the lectern through April 28, at which point Bialik will return (on May 1) and will stay put for the rest of Jeopardy!‘s 39th season, slated to conclude in late July.