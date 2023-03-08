Jeopardy!: When Is Ken Jennings Returning as Host?

Mayim Bialik will soon be passing the hosting baton back to her Jeopardy! colleague Ken Jennings.

TVLine has confirmed that Jennings will resume his emcee duties on the game show on Friday, March 10, following the climax of the Bialik-hosted High School Reunion Tournament.

Jennings will remain behind the iconic lectern through April 28, at which point Bialik will return (beginning May 1). Bialik will stay put for the rest of Jeopardy!‘s current 39th season, which is slated to conclude in late July.

Last month, Jennings raised eyebrows when he joined a contestant in dragging Jeopardy!‘s game show competition. In the Feb. 7 episode, Jennings teed up the Las Vegas-based call center manager Greg Snyder’s previous game show experience. And it quickly devolved from there.

“Fifteen years ago I was lucky enough to get picked on The Price Is Right, where I won a car,” Snyder revealed. “I gotta say, [Jeopardy] is just a thousand times better. So much more fun.

“Anybody can be on The Price is Right,” Snyder added. “You gotta work to be on Jeopardy!”

That prompted an equally dismissive Jennings to crack, “We didn’t just pull you out of the crowd today, Greg. You didn’t come in with a uniform or a funny sign.” (Watch video of the exchange above.)

Ironically, Snyder ultimately fared much better on Price is Right than he did on Jeopardy!. Whereas on the former he walked away with a brand new Pontiac, his winnings on the latter — where he finished in third place behind four-day champ Matthew Marcus and runner-up Carolyn Shivers — amounted to a mere $1,000.