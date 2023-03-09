When a woman’s husband goes missing and leaves behind only a cryptic note, a bag of cash and a heap of questions, she takes it upon herself to figure out whether he’s the “criminal mastermind” law-enforcement officials think he is. What's New on Netflix, Apple TV+ and More

That’s where we stand at the start of the new trailer for Jennifer Garner’s new series The Last Thing He Told Me, which Apple TV+ released Thursday.

Based on the bestselling novel by Laura Dave (who co-created the series with husband Josh Singer), The Last Thing He Told Me stars Garner as Hannah, a woman who must forge a relationship with her 16-year-old stepdaughter Bailey (Mare of Easttown‘s Angourie Rice) in order to find the truth about why her husband (Game of Thrones‘ Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) has mysteriously disappeared.

The show’s cast also includes Aisha Tyler (Criminal Minds), Geoff Stults (Enlisted) and Victor Garber — whom Alias fans will remember played Garner’s father in the ABC spy drama.

The Last Thing He Told Me, from Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine and 20th Television, will premiere with two episodes on Friday, April 14. New episodes will follow every Friday through May 19.

Press PLAY on the video above to watch Garner in action, then hit the comments: Are you planning to watch The Last Thing He Told Me?