Fire Country Sneak Peek: Bode and AWOL Manny Have Words Over That Death — Whose Side Are You On?

Bode is still coming to terms with (or not!) Rebecca’s death — and has a few words to say to Manny about being AWOL for it — in our exclusive sneak peek from this week’s Fire Country. Freshman TV Shows; Ratings Report Card

When last we tuned into this TV season’s most watched (and already-renewed) freshman series, Cal Fire’s Eve (played by Jules Latimer) had gotten pinned down by a fallen tree, as she filled in for Three Rock captain Manny (Kevin Alejandro).

After a near-hour of touch-and-go maneuvers to extricate Eve from her perilous position, all without nudging the tree to continue sliding down the hill and spear her with its branches, Bode (Max Thieriot) and the crew managed to pull Eve free — thanks in large part to a final, brave move made by inmate firefighter Rebecca (Fiona Rene, now en route to CBS’ The Never Game).

Alas, everyone for an instant let their guards down, as the tree then abruptly sprang sideways and effectively clotheslined Rebecca, leaving her with ultimately fatal internal injuries.

In the sneak peek above, Manny checks in on Bode, who has been tasked with penning Rebecca’s eulogy, seeing as 1) he knew her best and 2) he was in charge when she was fatally wounded.

But Bode flips the script on Manny, saying that Three Rock’s actual captain should have been on-site, instead of earning some extra dollars by moonlighting on a fishing boat at the time.

What is Manny’s response to Bode’s harsh words? Press play above and find out!

Elsewhere in this season’s 16th episode (of 22), titled “My Kinda Leader” and airing Friday at 9/8c, a massive and unpredictable wildfire breaks out in neighboring Drake Country, requiring the combined rescue and aid efforts of the Station 42 and Third Rock crews.

Want scoop on Fire Country, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.