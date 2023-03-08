Love Is Blind Season 4: New Season, New Drama in Full Trailer — Watch

A new batch of singles search for love in the full trailer for Love Is Blind Season 4, which was released on Wednesday.
The above sneak peek teases new connections made in the pods, and even more drama when each pairing moves in together as they await their big day.
The Netflix dating show, hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, follows a group of romantic hopefuls who “have signed up for a less-conventional approach to modern dating in Seattle and will choose someone to marry without ever meeting them,” per the official synopsis.
“Over several weeks, the newly engaged couples will move in together, plan their wedding and find out if their physical connection matches their strong emotional bond developed in the pods. When their wedding day arrives, will real-world realities and external factors push them apart, or will they marry the person they fell blindly in love with?”
The first four episodes of Season 4 will premiere Friday, March 24 on Netflix; followed by Episodes 6-8 on March 31; Episodes 9-11 on April 7; and Episode 12 on April 14.
In February, the streamer released the Season 3 follow-up series Love Is Blind: After the Altar, which caught audiences up with everyone from that cast. (Head here for our full recap on everything that happened with the reunited pairings.)
See below for the full Season 4 cast.
Amber: 34, Flight Attendant
April: 29, Sales & Marketing Coordinator
Ava: 32, Communications Specialist
Bill: 33, Real Estate Investor
Bliss: 33, Senior Program Manager
Brandie: 39, Real Estate Broker
Brett: 36, Design Director
Chelsea: 31, Pediatric Speech Language Pathologist
Chris: 32, Technical Recruiter
Conner: 28, Operations Manager
Irina: 26, Business Owner
Jack: 30, Software Sales
Jackelina: 27, Certified Dental Assistant
Jimmy: 29, Technical Product Manager
Josh: 31, Project Engineer
Josh “JP”: 30, Plant Operations Director
Juan: 30, Mortgage Loan Officer
Kacia: 31, Family Support Specialist
Kendra: 33, Social Worker
Kwame: 33, Sales Development Manager
Marshall: 27, Marketing Manager
Micah: 27, Marketing Manager
Molly: 32, Marriage & Family Therapist
Monica: 31, Elementary School Teacher
Paul: 29, Environmental Scientist
Quincy: 36, Gym Owner and Fitness Coach
Ryland: 29, Commercial Insurance & Real Estate
Tiffany: 37, Client Lead Recruiter
Wendi: 28, Aerospace Engineer
Zack: 31, Criminal Defense Attorney
