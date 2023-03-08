Love Is Blind Season 4: New Season, New Drama in Full Trailer — Watch

A new batch of singles search for love in the full trailer for Love Is Blind Season 4, which was released on Wednesday.

The above sneak peek teases new connections made in the pods, and even more drama when each pairing moves in together as they await their big day.

The Netflix dating show, hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, follows a group of romantic hopefuls who “have signed up for a less-conventional approach to modern dating in Seattle and will choose someone to marry without ever meeting them,” per the official synopsis.

“Over several weeks, the newly engaged couples will move in together, plan their wedding and find out if their physical connection matches their strong emotional bond developed in the pods. When their wedding day arrives, will real-world realities and external factors push them apart, or will they marry the person they fell blindly in love with?”

The first four episodes of Season 4 will premiere Friday, March 24 on Netflix; followed by Episodes 6-8 on March 31; Episodes 9-11 on April 7; and Episode 12 on April 14.

In February, the streamer released the Season 3 follow-up series Love Is Blind: After the Altar, which caught audiences up with everyone from that cast. (Head here for our full recap on everything that happened with the reunited pairings.)

See below for the full Season 4 cast.

Amber: 34, Flight Attendant

April: 29, Sales & Marketing Coordinator

Ava: 32, Communications Specialist

Bill: 33, Real Estate Investor

Bliss: 33, Senior Program Manager

Brandie: 39, Real Estate Broker

Brett: 36, Design Director

Chelsea: 31, Pediatric Speech Language Pathologist

Chris: 32, Technical Recruiter

Conner: 28, Operations Manager

Irina: 26, Business Owner

Jack: 30, Software Sales

Jackelina: 27, Certified Dental Assistant

Jimmy: 29, Technical Product Manager

Josh: 31, Project Engineer

Josh “JP”: 30, Plant Operations Director

Juan: 30, Mortgage Loan Officer

Kacia: 31, Family Support Specialist

Kendra: 33, Social Worker

Kwame: 33, Sales Development Manager

Marshall: 27, Marketing Manager

Micah: 27, Marketing Manager

Molly: 32, Marriage & Family Therapist

Monica: 31, Elementary School Teacher

Paul: 29, Environmental Scientist

Quincy: 36, Gym Owner and Fitness Coach

Ryland: 29, Commercial Insurance & Real Estate

Tiffany: 37, Client Lead Recruiter

Wendi: 28, Aerospace Engineer

Zack: 31, Criminal Defense Attorney

