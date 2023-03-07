Conners First Look: Whoopi Goldberg Guest-Stars — and Has a Bone to Pick With [Spoiler]! Watch Sneak Peek

Whoopi Goldberg‘s making a pitstop in Lanford — and TVLine has your exclusive first look. The Conners: 5 MIA Roseanne Characters' Absences Explained

As previously reported, the EGOT winner (and longtime moderator of The View) is guest-starring on Wednesday’s episode of The Conners (ABC, 8/7c) as Holland Glen, who’s not only Mark’s intimidating music teacher, but Jackie’s disgruntled former classmate. (Uh-oh!)

Turns out, when Jackie was a rifle twirler in Lanford High’s color guard, Holland was a drum major who had the misfortune of standing behind Dan’s sister-in-law, and got bonked in the head with Jackie’s toy rifle. Jackie swears it was an accident, but Holland doesn’t believe her. She accuses Jackie of being “an attention-deprived so-and-so” who was trying to show her up. “I’m spinning my drum, twirling my sticks, and you try to outdo me by flipping your rifle 20 feet in the air,” Holland exclaims — and she’s still salty about it, which can’t bode well for Mark’s chances at the vacant seat in Lanford High’s chamber orchestra.

Longtime Conners fans will recall Jackie’s history as a toy rifle twirler. Throughout Seasons 1 and 2, Jackie held a grudge against Katey Sagal’s Louise because her garage band never left her any time to show off her twirling skills in the annual Lanford High talent show.

Goldberg’s Holland, meanwhile, is the second former classmate of Dan, Jackie and Louise to be introduced in Season 5 of The Conners. In the Jan. 11 episode, Shameless‘ William H. Macy appeared as pool supply business magnate Smitty Cusamano, who apparently had a thing for Dan’s late wife Roseanne. He even took Roseanne to homecoming, but Dan went home with her and Smitty never forgot it. (What can we tell ya? Apparently folks in Lanford hold grudges!)

Watch Goldberg’s visit to The Lunch Box above, then hit the comments with your reactions.