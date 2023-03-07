It's Official: HBO's Barry to End With 'Structurally Radical' Season 4 — Watch Trailer

Barry has been targeted for death.

As has long been speculated, the upcoming fourth season of HBO’s Bill Hader-led hitman comedy will indeed be its last, TVLine has confirmed. Season 4, which will consist of eight episodes, will bow April 16. Cancellation Jitters: 13 Shows in Limbo on ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and The CW

“It was very much in the writing and the storytelling,” Hader tells our sister pub Variety of the decision to end the series with Season 4. “I mean, a lot of people after last season were like, ‘Why are you doing another season? It should have just ended.’ But to me, there are still so many questions with the other characters, and with Barry — and there’s so many things unsaid.

“What happens in Season 4 is structurally radical in some ways, but it made sense for what I think the characters needed to go through,” he added, “and what I think the whole show is always kind of headed towards. You realize, well, we could pad a lot of stuff, and just make story. But if we’re going forward, it ends in Season 4.”

The official Season 4 logline is as follows: “Cousineau (Henry Winkler) is hailed as a hero as Barry’s (Hader) arrest has shocking consequences.”

Last September on the Emmys red carpet, Winkler all but confirmed that the end was nigh. When Variety asked the actor how many seasons he thinks Barry will run, Winkler responded: “Four.”

When asked why he thinks that, Winkler responded: “Because Bill and [co-creator] Alec [Berg] never try to stretch… They don’t want to push it.” Winkler added with a smile that he doesn’t want Barry to end “because now I’m an actor back on the street again.”