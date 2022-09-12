Barry Likely to End With Season 4 at HBO, Henry Winkler Says: 'They Don't Want to Push It' — Watch Video

Barry‘s next assignment may be his last one: The upcoming fourth season of the Bill Hader-led HBO comedy will likely be its last, costar Henry Winkler revealed.

Winkler broke the news on the red carpet at Monday’s Emmys ceremony, where he’s also a nominee for best supporting actor in a comedy for his work on Barry. When our sister site Variety asked Winkler how many seasons he thinks Barry will run, Winkler responded: “Four.” That would mean the comedy would end after next season; HBO renewed Barry for Season 4 in May. (HBO declined to comment; a source tells TVLine that nothing has been confirmed.)

When asked why he thinks that, Winkler responded: “Because Bill and [co-creator] Alec [Berg] never try to stretch… They don’t want to push it.” Winkler added with a smile that he doesn’t want Barry to end “because now I’m an actor back on the street again.”

Henry Winkler on why #Barry will only go on for 4 Seasons | Variety On the Carpet presented by @DIRECTV pic.twitter.com/ABFi8sRxpg — Variety (@Variety) September 12, 2022

Barry stars Hader as a hitman pursuing his dream of being an actor in Los Angeles while trying to distance himself from his day job. Debuting in 2018, Barry has won several Emmys, including two wins for Hader and one for Winkler. Season 3, which aired earlier this year, is nominated for 14 Emmys at tonight’s ceremony, including one for best comedy series.

Will you miss Barry? And what do you want to see in the final season? Hit the comments to share your thoughts.