Barry Renewed for Season 4 at HBO

Barry‘s assignment isn’t ending anytime soon: HBO has renewed the Bill Hader hitman comedy for Season 4, TVLine has learned.

Hader stars as hitman-turned-actor Barry Berkman, who is trying to leave his bloody day job behind for a career in Hollywood. (Hader also co-created the series with Alec Berg.) Henry Winkler costars as Barry’s acting teacher Gene Cousineau, with Sarah Goldberg as Barry’s actress girlfriend Sally, Stephen Root as his hitman handler Fuches and Anthony Carrigan as goofy Chechen mobster Noho Hank.

“Bill, Alec and the entire cast and crew delivered an exquisite third season of Barry, it’s a masterful blend of laughs and suspense,” HBO executive vice president Amy Gravitt said in a statement. “I’m so happy to announce that we are picking up the fourth season.”

Barry returned for Season 3 last month, with Barry searching for a way to redeem himself after — spoiler alert! — killing Gene’s cop girlfriend Janice Moss. (Read our full premiere recap here.) Plus, Sally has hit it big in Hollywood, writing and starring in an acclaimed new series for a streaming service, and Noho Hank struck up a star-crossed romance with rival gangster Cristobal. The Season 3 finale is slated for June 12.

Debuting in 2019, Barry has earned 30 Emmy nominations across its first two seasons with six wins, including two wins for Hader for best lead actor in a comedy series.

TVLine’s Cable Scorecard has been updated to reflect the news. Are you applauding Barry‘s return? Hit the comments to share your thoughts on Season 3 so far.