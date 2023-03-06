Jane Levy Marks Zoey's Playlist Anniversary: 'I Can't Believe a Show Like Ours Existed on Network TV'

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist star Jane Levy still has a song in her heart.

The actress took to Instagram on Monday to celebrate the late NBC-turned-Roku Channel musical dramedy, which filmed its pilot four years ago this month, Levy shared.

“I can’t believe a show like ours existed on network television (💕@NBC !! 💕),” Levy wrote, alongside a video of her titular character singing “I Want You to Want Me” to her colleague/friend Simon.

“We told a story about connection and grief and we got to be weird, sincere, sexy (?), cringe, broad, funny, soulful,” Levy continued. “I got to work with some of the most talented people (yes, you are closer to god when you hear Alex [Newell] or Skylar [Astin] or Alice [Lee] or Michael [Thomas Grant] or John [Clarence Stewart] sing). I made lifelong friends and I got [to] explore the depths of my love, neuroses, yearning and pain.”

While beloved by critics and its viewers, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist — which premiered in January 2020 — struggled in the ratings and was consistently on the bubble for renewal at NBC. The series was eventually cancelled by the network in June 2021 after two seasons. But thanks in part to the support from its passionate fanbase, the show got the opportunity to wrap up its story, including a major Season 2 finale cliffhanger, via the Roku Channel holiday movie Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas.

Levy ended her post by thanking the fans, noting that “social media can be hell but connecting with all of you on here gave my life meaning. I am teary with gratitude. For those of you who watched and supported – thank you and I love you.”

Do you miss Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist? Hit the comments with your remembrances!