Devil in the White City Scrapped at Hulu Following Keanu Reeves Exit

The Devil in the White City is officially leaving town: Hulu has scrapped the book adaptation that formerly had Keanu Reeves attached to star, our sister site Variety reports. There are plans, though, to shop the project to other outlets.

The series, based on the Erik Larson bestseller, was to tell “the story of Daniel H. Burnham, a demanding but visionary architect who races to make his mark on history with the 1893 Chicago World’s Fair, and Dr. H. H. Holmes, America’s first modern serial killer and the man behind the notorious ‘Murder Castle’ built in the Fair’s shadow,” according to the official logline. Sam Shaw (Castle Rock) was set to write the series and serve as showrunner.

Reeves signed on to play Burnham in August, with the project landing an official series order from Hulu. But two months later, Reeves dropped out after director Todd Field (Tár) exited the series. The book was earlier slated to become a feature film starring Leonardo DiCaprio and directed by Martin Scorsese, but that was scrapped as well. DiCaprio and Scorsese remained onboard as executive producers on the TV version, however.

Book readers: Are you hoping to see another outlet pick up The Devil in the White City?