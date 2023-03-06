Silo: Watch the Star-Studded Trailer for Apple TV+ Series About a Dystopian Underground Community

Apple TV+ on Monday unveiled a subterranean, post-apocalyptic world with the release of the first trailer for its dystopian drama Silo (fka Wool). What's New on Netflix, Apple TV+ and More

Based on Hugh Howey’s bestselling trilogy of novels, Silo follows the last 10,000 people on Earth as they navigate life in their mile-deep underground home protecting them from the toxic outside world. The catch? No one knows when or why the silo was built and anyone who goes snooping for answers faces fatal consequences.

The series stars Rebecca Ferguson (Dune, Mission: Impossible) as Juliette, an engineer who seeks answers about a loved one’s murder and discovers a mystery that goes far deeper than she ever imagined.

Joining Ferguson is a stacked ensemble that includes Common (The Chi), David Oyelowo (Selma), Rashida Jones (Parks and Recreation), Tim Robbins (Mystic River), Harriet Walter (Ted Lasso), Chinaza Uche (Dickinson) and Avi Nash (The Walking Dead).

The 10-episode season will premiere Friday, May 5, with two episodes, followed by weekly releases through Friday, June 30.

Apple TV+ also released the following first-look photos to accompany the teaser.