Dystopian Drama Wool Gets AppleTV+ Adaptation Starring Rebecca Ferguson

Wool, Hugh Howey’s best-selling trilogy of dystopian novels, is headed for the small screen.

The adaptation has snagged a series order at AppleTV+ and will star Rebecca Ferguson (Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation and Fallout) as its lead. The story is set in a “ruined and toxic future where a community exists in a giant silo underground, hundreds of stories deep,” reads the official description. “There, men and women live in a society full of regulations they believe are meant to protect them.”

Ferguson is set to play Juliette, an independent and hardworking engineer living inside the community.

In addition to her role as Ilsa Faust in the Mission: Impossible franchise, Ferguson has also appeared in Men in Black: International, Doctor Sleep, Florence Foster Jenkins, and will star in Denis Villeneuve’s upcoming Dune adaptation. On the TV side of things, she played Elizabeth Woodville in the British historical drama The White Queen.

Wool will be written by Graham Yost (Band of Brothers, Justified), who is also currently writing for the streamer’s upcoming war drama Masters of the Air. Morten Tyldum (Defending Jacob) is set to direct and executive produce, with Ferguson, Yost and Howey serving as additional EPs.

Wool fans, are you excited to see these novels hit the screen? Let us know by dropping some comments below.