Lucifer Fave Lesley-Ann Brandt Joins TWD's Rick/Michonne Spinoff

In her first major TV role since hanging up Mazikeen’s leather this-and-that, Lucifer alum Lesley-Ann Brandt has booked a key recurring role in The Walking Dead‘s Rick-and-Michonne spinoff.

Starring Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira and in production in New Jersey, the six-episode drama — which back in 2018 was said to be a series of movies starring Lincoln — finds the original Walking Dead cast member and his longtime leading lady reprising their roles of star-crossed lovers Rick and Michonne.

Per the official logline for the as-yet-untitled show, which is set to premiere in 2024, “Rick and Michonne are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead… and ultimately, a war against the living. Can they find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they’ve ever known before? Are they enemies? Lovers? Victims? Victors? Without each other, are they even alive — or will they find that they, too, are the Walking Dead?”

According to our sister site Deadline, Brandt will recur as a character named Pearl Thorne, though no character details have been made available.

In addition to the conclusion of Rick and Michonne’s saga, Dead-heads can also look forward to the eighth and final season of Fear the Walking Dead (which kicks off Sunday, May 14), The Walking Dead: Dead City, with Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan playing mortal frenemies Maggie and Negan (and premiering this spring), and Norman Reedus’ The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon (which will lurch toward us “later this year”).

