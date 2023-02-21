The Walking Dead's Rick and Michonne 'Thrown Into Another World' by Spinoff — Plus, First Behind-the Scenes Photos

And they say romance is dead. In announcing that the Walking Dead spinoff starring Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira had begun production in New Jersey the week of February 13, AMC also dropped a couple of behind-the-scenes photos, one of which — we’ve gotta hand it to them — is so swoon-worthy that it could get a zombie’s heart beating again. (See below.)

The six-episode drama, which back in 2018 was said to be a series of movies starring Lincoln, finds the original Walking Dead cast member and longtime leading lady Gurira reprising their roles of star-crossed lovers Rick and Michonne. Per the official logline for the as-yet-untitled show, which is set to premiere in 2024, “the series presents an epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world. Kept apart by distance. By an unstoppable power. By the ghosts of who they were.

“Rick and Michonne are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead… and ultimately, a war against the living. Can they find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they’ve ever known before? Are they enemies? Lovers? Victims? Victors? Without each other, are they even alive — or will they find that they, too, are the Walking Dead?”

In addition to the conclusion of Rick and Michonne’s saga, Dead-heads can also look forward to the eighth and final season of Fear the Walking Dead (which kicks off Sunday, May 14), The Walking Dead: Dead City, with Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan as mortal frenemies Maggie and Negan (premiering this spring) and Norman Reedus’ The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon (which will lurch toward us “later this year”).

Which of the Walking Dead spinoffs are you most looking forward to? Do you think Rick and Michonne will get a happy ending… or just an ending? Hit the comments.