Reba's Steve Howey Says He's Game for Sitcom Revival — Which Other Cast Members Have Expressed Interest?

Reba‘s roots are planted firmly in the past — but could they sprout again? Reba Cast: Then and Now

During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Shameless vet (and star of CBS’ True Lies reboot) Steve Howey expressed interest in reprising his breakout role as Van Montgomery in a revival of the classic WB-turned-CW comedy.

“To see where Van is now and where the family is, I mean, I would do anything,” Howey told ET. “Reba says ‘jump,’ and I’ll say, ‘how high?'”

Howey’s former TV wife, JoAnna Garcia Swisher, has also shown interest in revisiting Cheyenne.

“I think it’s been more than just thought about,” the Sweet Magnolias star previously told People, saying that a revival was “something that I think we would all really love to be a part of…. [The show is] very much in our hearts and our minds, and topics of conversations… I can assure you that if someone came to all of us and said that they wanted to do it, we’re all there, ready with all of the stories.”

As recently as last August, series star and executive producer Reba McEntire said she’d been “trying hard” to get a revival off the ground. “I really want to work with the people that I got to work with during that six-and-a-half years,” she said on The Bobby Bones Show. She elaborated in an interview with our sister site Deadline, explaining that there were “so many obstacles” standing in the way of a potential seventh season. “The TV business changes so much… sometimes reboots are hot, and then they’re not. Plus, getting everyone scheduled together is also hard.”

Reba first premiered on The WB in 2001, running for six seasons (and 125 episodes) through 2007. The series told the story of Reba Hart, a single mom who worked too hard, who loved her kids and never stopped after longtime husband Brock (Christopher Rich) left her for his ditzy dental hygienest, Barbra Jean (Melissa Peterman). Over the course of the series, Reba warmed to Barbra Jean despite her best efforts to keep Brock’s second wife at an arm’s length — something that proved all the more difficult once Brock and Barbra Jean bought the house next door. Howey, Swisher, Scarlett Pomers and Mitch Holleman also starred. Reruns remains in heavy rotation on CMT and Hallmark Channel.

In January, McEntire and Peterman — who both recur on CBS’ Young Sheldon, but somehow have not shared a scene! — played sisters in the Lifetime original movie The Hammer.

