Rachael Ray Ending After 17 Seasons

The kitchen is closed on Rachael Ray: The Emmy-winning daytime talk show is coming to an end after 17 seasons, according to our sister site Deadline. The show will end production at the conclusion of its current season.

“In my more than 20 plus years in television, I have had 17 wonderful seasons working in daytime television with Rachael,” Ray said in a statement. “However, I’ve made the decision that it’s time for me to move on to the next exciting chapter in my broadcast career.”

Ray went on to say, “My passions have evolved from the talk show format production and syndication model to a platform unencumbered by the traditional rules of distribution… That is why I am looking forward to putting all my energies into my recently announced production arm, Free Food Studios. Thank you to all of our Rachael daytime show partners, crew, and affiliates, and the wonderful years we all worked together.”

Rachael Ray, hosted by the titular TV chef and combining culinary demonstrations with celebrity interviews and health and lifestyle tips, debuted in 2006 and became a staple in daytime syndication. It won Daytime Emmys for best talk show in 2008 and 2019.

It’s the latest long-running daytime show to announce it’s ending in recent months. Dr. Phil revealed it’s wrapping up in January, and court shows The People’s Court and Judge Mathis got the axe last month.

