Puss in Boots: The Last Wish — How to Watch the Hit Shrek Offshoot

Holy frijoles! Your favorite feline is back and fighting for his life. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is streaming Friday, March 10. Here’s how to watch.

For the first time in over 10 years, DreamWorks Animation has added a new adventure to the Shrek universe and fans are loving it. After amassing a huge following during its theatrical run, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish will soon be making its streaming debut so that families can enjoy the animated comedy in the comfort of their own homes. In the film, we follow our beloved cat character, Puss (Antonia Banderas), as he embarks on an epic journey to win back eight of the nine lives that he’s lost. With only one life to lose, the stakes are higher than ever. Along the way, Puss encounters tons of new faces, including villains voiced by Florence Pugh and John Mulaney.

How to Watch Puss in Boots: The Last Wish on Streaming

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish will be available to stream exclusively on Peacock. When you sign up for Peacock you’ll also gain access to Shrek and Shrek 2, as well as other family-friendly content such as Trolls World Tour, Madagascar, Despicable Me and The Croods. For the grown- ups, Peacock offers tons of original titles including The Traitors, Poker Face, The Real Housewives of Miami, Vampire Academy, The Best Man: Final Chapters and more. As a subscriber, you can even watch feature films that are streaming only on Peacock, including the hit thriller M3GAN and its unrated cut, Jordan Peele’s Nope, the Academy Award-nominated Tár, Ticket to Paradise, She Said, Bros and the entire Harry Potter franchise.

You can also stream the daily soap opera Days of Our Lives and full seasons of Yellowstone, Modern Family, The Office and Two and a Half Men. Peacock also is the exclusive home for next-day streaming of new episodes of NBC shows such as the #OneChicago trifecta, La Brea, the Law & Order franchise, Saturday Night Live and The Voice.

Currently, Peacock offers two subscription levels: the Premium plan, which has you sit through some ads and is just $4.99/month (sign up here); and Peacock Premium Plus, which fetches $9.99/month and spares you the watching of any ads (sign up here).

What Is Puss in Boots: The Last Wish About?

In the latest addition to the Shrek Universe, Puss goes on a quest to the Black Forest to find the mythical Wishing Star and restore his lost lives. Facing such a dire situation, Puss is forced to ask for help from his former partner and nemesis, Kitty Softpaws (Salma Hayek Pinault). Along their journey, the duo encounter plenty of villains, including Goldi (Florence Pugh) and the Three Bears Crime Family, Jack Horner (John Mulaney) and the big, bad Wolf (Wagner Moura).

WATCH PUSS IN BOOTS: THE LAST WISH TRAILER NOW

(If you sign up for a service through our links, TVLine may earn a commission.)