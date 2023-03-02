Three Women: Shailene Woodley and Betty Gilpin Drama Picked Up by Starz

Starz has officially become the new home for the Shailene Woodley/Betty Gilpin drama Three Women after it was dropped from Showtime post-development.

Based on the New York Times bestselling book of the same name from author and the show’s creator Lisa Taddeo, the 10-episode series — which also stars DeWanda Wise (She’s Gotta Have It) and Gabrielle Creevy (In My Skin) — is an “intimate, haunting portrayal of American female desire” in which “three women are on a crash course to overturn their lives,” per the official synopsis.

“We are proud to welcome Three Women to the Starz family,” President of Domestic Networks, Starz Alison Hoffman said in a statement. “The show is anchored by such remarkable talent both in front of and behind the camera and aligns perfectly with our commitment to telling stories by, for and about women.”

“We set out to make a bluntly beautiful show about the way that women want and suffer and thrill, the way they make love and take love,” said Taddeo. “That Starz will be the home for Three Women is not merely right and perfect, but also a force of auspicious change. I cannot wait for the world to see these raw and real stories on a network committed to the complexity and firepower of the female experience.”

Woodley plays a grieving writer who persuades three women to tell her their stories, which then changes her life forever. Gilpin’s character is “a homemaker in Indiana who, after a decade in a passionless marriage, embarks on an affair that quickly becomes all-consuming and transforms her life.”

Rounding out the supporting cast are Blair Underwood (Impeachment: American Crime Story) and John Patrick Amedori (Dear White People).

Laura Eason (House of Cards) serves as showrunner and executive producer, while Taddeo is on board as an EP and writer.

