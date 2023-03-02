The Way Home Renewed for Season 2 at Hallmark Channel

Hallmark Channel will be finding The Way Home for another season.

The time-traveling family drama, starring Andie MacDowell and Chyler Leigh, has been picked up for Season 2, TVLine has learned.

The show “tells the story of three generations of women — Kat Landry (Supergirl vet Leigh), her teen Alice (Sadie Laflamme-Snow) and Kat’s mother Del (Cedar Cove‘s MacDowell) — who are all strong, willful and independent,” per the official synopsis.

“More than 20 years prior, lifechanging events prompted Kat to move away from her small, Canadian farm town and she remains estranged from Del to this day,” the description continues. “At a crossroads in her life, Kat moves back with Alice to her family’s farm though the reunion isn’t what Kat envisioned. When Alice and Kat unwittingly discover the ability to travel between the past and present, mother and daughter are determined to unearth the truth around the earlier tragedies as they try to change the course of events. Kat’s childhood friend Elliot (Awkward‘s Evan Williams) is there for them in both eras as they navigate their journeys across time, helping the three women find their way back to each other.”

The cast also includes Alex Hook (I Am Frankie), Al Mukadam (Pretty Hard Cases), Jefferson Brown (When Hope Calls) and David Webster (In the Dark).

“The press and our audience have enthusiastically embraced The Way Home from the first episode, making the decision to renew the series an easy one,” Lisa Hamilton Daly, Executive Vice President of Programming for Hallmark Media, said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to be able to continue the journey of the Landry family and can’t wait for fans to see what’s next.”

The Way Home is currently airing Sundays at 9/8c on Hallmark Channel, with the Season 1 finale slated for Sunday, March 26 at 8 pm. The episode will be followed at 9 pm by the premiere of Hallmark’s new original series, the rodeo drama Ride.

TVLine’s Cable Renewal Scorecard has been updated with the news. Hit the comments with your reactions!