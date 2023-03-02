The Thundermans Cast Will Reunite for Nickelodeon Studios' Revival Movie

What’s even better than getting selected for Z-Force? A Thundermans revival movie starring the Nickelodeon series’ original cast.

The Thundermans Return will go into production in April, Nickelodeon Studios announced Thursday. The feature-length film will continue the sitcom’s story of a superhero family trying to pass as normal folks in suburbia, and it will reunite original cast members Kira Kosarin, Jack Griffo, Addison Riecke, Diego Velazquez, Maya Le Clark, Chris Tallman and Rosa Blasi.

The live-action comedy ran for four seasons; its series finale aired in 2018. The movie’s premiere date has not yet been announced.

The movie will find twins Phoebe (Kosarin) and Max (Griffo) getting sent back to live with their folks Hank (Tallman) and Barb (Blasi) after one of their super saves doesn’t go as planned. “While Hank and Barb enjoy their return,” the official logline reads, “and Billy (Velazquez) and Nora (Riecke) look forward to a normal high school life, Max and Phoebe are determined to regain their superhero status.” Nickelodeon also promised that audiences will see “show favorites, new villains and familiar locations.” (Paws crossed for Dr. Colosso’s return!)

The Thundermans was created and executive-produced by Jed Spingarn (Big Time Rush); he’ll fill the same roles on the movie. Kosarin and Griffo also will be among the movie’s executive producers.

Are you looking forward to a Thundermans movie? Sound off in the comments!