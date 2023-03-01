Robert De Niro-Led Political Thriller Zero Day Ordered to Series at Netflix

It’s official: Robert De Niro is set to star in the Netflix political thriller Zero Day, marking his first foray into episodic television. What's New on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu and More

The limited series “asks the question on everyone’s mind — how do we find truth in a world in crisis, one seemingly being torn apart by forces outside our control? And in an era rife with conspiracy theory and subterfuge, how much of those forces are products of our own doing, perhaps even of our own imagining?”

De Niro — who’s reportedly playing a former president of the United States — will executive-produce alongside series creators Eric Newman (Narcos, The Watcher), Noah Oppenheim (The Thing About Pam) and Michael S. Schmidt. Additional EPs include Jonathan Glickman (Wednesday) and Lesli Linka Glatter (Homeland, Mad Men), the latter of whom will direct all six episodes.

“I am a lifelong fan of Robert De Niro,” Newman said in a statement Wednesday. “To have him as a producing partner and star in this show is beyond my wildest dreams. And Lesli Linka Glatter has directed so many of my favorite episodes of television; she was our clear first choice to direct this show. I am grateful to Netflix for their continued faith and support and thrilled to be in business with the amazing creative team of Noah, Lesli and Jonathan on this timely (and terrifying) series.”

Added Peter Friedlander, Netflix’s VP of U.S. and Canada scripted series: “Zero Day is a shrewd, heart-pounding conspiracy thriller that will keep audiences at the edge of their seat. What an honor to have this A-list caliber of talent assembled, led by the iconic Robert De Niro and brought to life by the unrivaled talents of Eric Newman, Noah Oppenheim, Lesli Linka Glatter and Michael S. Schmidt.”

De Niro was previously attached to an untitled Prime Video mafia drama from David O. Russell in 2016; Julianne Moore was slated to be his costar in the show, which nabbed a two-season order. But Harvey Weinstein was an executive producer, and in the wake of his sexual harassment and assault allegations, Amazon scrapped the series.

De Niro’s notable TV work includes starring as Bernie Madoff in the HBO movie The Wizard of Lies, a role that nabbed him an Emmy nomination. He also, of course, is an Oscar-winning actor who is best known for films like Raging Bull, Taxi Driver, Cape Fear, Analyze This and Meet the Parents.